Terrorism: two young people aged 15 and 18 arrested for discussing attack plans

Two young people aged 15 and 18, who spoke of “coordinated attack plans”, were indicted on Friday May 17.

Exchanges on social networks over several weeks before the arrest. Two young men aged 15 and 18 were indicted for “terrorist criminal conspiracy with a view to preparing crimes against people” on Sunday, May 12. In question: the two suspects exchanged online around “coordinated attack plans”, according to the national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office (PNAT), confirming information from RTL. According to the PNAT investigation, the exchanges of messages concerned “projects for coordinated short-term attacks”, i.e. attacks planned at the same time in several locations. The targets had not yet been precisely determined by the suspects.

The two young men, who only know each other on the Internet, are from Occitanie and the Grand Est respectively. They are “obviously committed to jihadist ideology”, according to the national anti-terrorism prosecution. The first man, aged 18, was remanded in custody. The young adult man is suspected of having a more assertive desire to target “institutional” targets. According to the investigation, he had started to organize to obtain weapons.

The second, aged 15, was placed under judicial supervision. The teenager had only recently become radicalized, and until recently was still involved in Christian catechism groups. The investigations were entrusted to the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) and are continuing as part of the judicial investigation into these projects and the involvement of the two people indicted.