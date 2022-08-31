Student scholarship 2022-2023: the payment is coming! How much with the reset?

STUDENT SCHOLARSHIP. Scholarships granted to students are increased by 4% under the purchasing power law passed this summer. Amount, steps, simulation... We tell you everything.

[Updated August 31, 2022 at 9:14 a.m.] Faced with the constant rise in inflation in recent months (6.1% in July over one year), the purchasing power law was passed this summer by deputies and senators to support the most modest households. In this project estimated at 20 billion euros, student grants are increased by 4% from the start of the 2022 academic year. Generally paid over a period of ten months by the Crous, the student grant on social criteria is granted subject to means testing. people who wish to continue their studies, but whose income is limited. This year, the Crous payment date is set for the 5th of the month. Please note that the transfer can also arrive either a day earlier or slightly later depending on the processing times of your bank. Know that all levels, from 0 to 7 are upgraded this year. The annual rates over 10 months distributed to students can thus range from €1,084 for level 0 bis to €5,965 for level 7.

The amount of the next return has been revealed. For the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, the annual amount is between 1,084 euros for level 0 bis and 5,965 euros for level 7. Scholarship students also benefit from certain advantages: exemption from tuition fees registration at university, exemption from the CVEC (Student life and campus contribution) and priority for obtaining Crous student accommodation. Here are the amounts for the 2022-2023 academic year: