Death of Charlbi Dean: the actress of "Without filter" would have succumbed to an illness

CHARLBIE DEAN. South African actress Charlbi Dean, starring in the 2022 Palme d'Or "Without Filter", died Monday of a brutal illness. She was 32 years old.

A rising star of the seventh art has left us. Charlbi Dean, one of the main actresses of the film "Without Filter" (Palme d'or 2022 at the Cannes Film Festival), died Monday August 29, 2022. She was 32 years old. The South African actress and model died "suddenly" in a hospital in New York. The information, initially announced by TMZ, was later confirmed by one of the actress' representatives to AFP. The American tabloid evokes an illness to explain the death of the thirty-something. But the causes of his death were not specified by his agent.

Charlbi Dean was starting to make a name for herself in the film industry. We were able to see her parade at the Cannes Film Festival last May during the screening and then the victory of "Without Filter" by Ruben Östlund. The film will be released in French cinemas on September 28. Previously, the actress and supermodel had made a name for herself in the films Don't Sleep (2017) and Interview with God (2018). We had also been able to see it in the series Black Lightning.