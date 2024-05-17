Tutankhamun's Curse That Killed 20 People Finally Explained

Scientists know more about the curse of Tutankhamun, which is said to have precipitated the death of the twenty archaeologists who entered his tomb, sealed for nearly 3,000 years.

In 1922, the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb by Howard Carter and nineteen other archaeologists symbolized one of the greatest discoveries of modern times, but the untimely death of the entire team of researchers a few years later had made it big noise, thus giving rise to the mummy's curse. A hundred years later, scientists have clearly found the reason for these mysterious disappearances, which fueled the legend of Pharaoh Tutankhamun.

By translating the hieroglyphs, one could read that those who desecrated the pharaoh’s tomb would suffer from an ailment “that no doctor could diagnose.” So, when the sponsor of the expedition, Lord Carnarvon, died a few weeks after entering the mortuary site, the most outlandish theories went around the world. After him, several other archaeologists and members of the Carnarvon family present in the tomb died in turn.

Eleven years after what journalists of the time called "the discovery of the century", it was the turn of Howard Carter, the man who discovered the mortuary rooms on Pharaoh, to die. In total, Tutankhamun's curse killed around twenty people and aroused the fear and fascination of millions of people.

However, we have since known what killed the entire team, Lord Carnarvon died following a high fever caused by an infection, Howard Carter died of lymphoma against which he had been fighting for several years and archaeologists are died from different pathologies known to medicine: cardiovascular accident, diabetes, pneumonia, malaria, poisoning, asphyxia, etc. However, these discoveries did not bury the theory of a curse, on the contrary, some wondered why all these people had contracted a disease which had taken them all relatively young.

A recent study led by Ross Fellowes and published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration could explain what happened in the pharaoh's vault 100 years ago. According to him, these serial deaths are linked to too long exposure to radiation coming from natural elements containing uranium and toxic waste present in the pharaoh's tomb. Evidence of radioactivity has been established, it has also been detected in other tombs near Giza. Ross Fellowes also adds that contemporary and ancient Egyptian populations are particularly prone to forms of homeopathic cancer, bone, blood or lymph, the known causes of which are exposure to radiation.

For him, the inhabitants of ancient Egypt were already aware of the presence of these toxins and their impact on human health. He thinks that's why messages were found indicating that anyone who desecrated the tomb of the pharaohs would suffer from an illness "that no doctor will be able to diagnose." If the mystery about the death of the archaeologists seems to be reaching its conclusion, the reasons for the sandstorm that occurred at the site of the excavations at the time of entry into the tomb, as well as those about the death of Howard Carter's canary and of Lord Carnarvon's dog are still attributed to legend.