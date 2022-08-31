US Open 2022: Cornet pays Raducanu, Nadal qualified, program and results

US OPEN. During the second day of the US Open, Alizé Cornet achieved the feat of eliminating the defending champion, Emma Raducanu.

Alizé Cornet achieved one of the feats of this start to the US Open. Opposed to the British and defending champion Emma Raducanu, the French won with style in two sets with the score of 6-3, 6-3. In other results of the day in the women's draw, world number 1 Iga Swiatek also easily qualified for the 2nd round.

On the men's side, Rafael Nadal dropped a set before winning in four sets against Australian Rinky Hijikata (4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3) in the first round of this US Open . A delicate meeting for the Mallorcan. "It was a difficult game. In the first set I have opportunities that I don't take, then I have a bad service game, he makes the break. I was a little nervous. A first game in New York, three years later, in night session... it's always exciting. I knew how to get past that afterwards. I played better. It wasn't perfect, but I'm happy. It's my second game in fifty days, more or less. In a way, it's not the day to play perfectly either. It was a day to get the job done and that's what I did."

During the fortnight of the US Open (August 29 - September 11), all the results of the men's and women's tables will be available live and in full on L'Internaute.com.

After the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, the US Open is the last calendar Grand Slam of the season. The players started the tournament on Monday August 29th and will finish it on Sunday September 11th at Flushing Meadows to compete in the US Open.

Holder of the TV rights to the majority of the ATP Tour tournaments, including two of the four Grand Slams (Australian Open and US Open), Eurosport broadcasts the US Open on its two channels as well as its additional channels.

Here are the men's US Open records for the past 15 years: