Here it all starts from August 31, 2022: a surprise event to come (Spoilers)

HERE IT ALL STARTS. In episode 477 of Here It All Begins, the candidates for the entrance exam to the Institute engage in a veritable marathon but discover that it is not yet enough. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In Here it all begins on August 31, 2022, the candidates for the Auguste Armand Institute entrance examination are not at the end of their sentence. Emmanuel Teyssier announces to them that they are going to engage in a marathon event where they will have to offer a starter, a main course and a dessert around the same ingredient. Solal struggles to cope with the pressure. Having slept very badly, he had not eaten since the day before and had a hypoglycaemic crisis. Clotilde Armand forces him to take a break. Meanwhile, David flirts with a student who works right next to him. Both slip away to sleep together and are surprised by Salomé. Far from apologizing, David is even rather proud of himself and continues to look for Salome, which enrages her.

Also in episode 477 of ITC, on Wednesday's TF1 TV program, Ethan seems to want to somewhat ease the tension with Axel after the events of the day before. But it turns out that the two young men decided to work on the same ingredient: celery. Neither wants to choose another ingredient, so they're going to have to be extra inventive to stand out from the other. This greatly amuses Teyssier who decides to judge them both at the same time. Far from stopping there, Emmanuel asks them to judge each other. While everything could have degenerated, Ethan and Axel show themselves to be very fair, to the great displeasure of Teyssier. He then announces that he is unable to select the students. He summons them to a new surprise test scheduled for the next day.

Finally, in the episode of Here it all begins on Wednesday August 31, Mehdi decides to help Victorine during the entrance exam. However, he does not want this to be known because Hortense especially does not want her sister to join the same school as her. Meanwhile, Tom eavesdrops on Emmanuel and Constance during the contest round. Teyssier still hates the second year students so much that they all call them "wankers". The student will then talk about it to his classmates Ambre, Kelly and Jasmine. Ambre, in particular, worries that Teyssier could destroy their future reputation in the trade. For Tom, you "must not let it happen."