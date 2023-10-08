ATP ranking: Sinner at the foot of the podium, Mannarino misses the top 20

By winning the Beijing tournament, Jannik Sinner rose to 4th place in the world. Frenchman Adrian Mannarino remains on the outskirts of the top 20.

By beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in Beijing, the Italian Jannik Sinner took a nice 4th place in the world by climbing three places, but he is still far behind the Russian who is still 3rd. Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev therefore all lost a place in the top 10.

On the French side, Adrian Mannarino gained eleven places by winning the ATP 250 in Astana and moved to 23rd, but he narrowly missed entering the top 20 by being eliminated in the 3rd round in Shanghai by Andrey Rublev. He is still French number 1 ahead of Ugo Humbert, who is 34th in the world. There are eleven French people in the top 100, and even the French who are not there (or not yet) shine since they won 24 Challenger tournaments this year, a record for a country over a season, after the victory of Constant Lestienne (107th) in Alicante this week.

Novak Djokovic regained the world number 1 position at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz. The ATP ranking:

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.