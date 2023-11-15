Netflix will soon remove the best trilogy of all time - you have a few days left to see it

Hurry up, you only have a few days left to discover the best trilogy of the seventh art on Netflix: it will soon leave the streaming platform's catalog.

Netflix regularly sorts through its catalog to make room for new releases, or to renew its offering. In a few days, the best cinematic trilogy of all time will leave the streaming platform. You don't have much time left to discover (or rewatch) this great classic of the seventh art.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola between 1972 and 1990, the Godfather trilogy established itself as one of the greatest cinematographic works and still holds the status of masterpiece, almost fifty years later. These three gangster films describe the power struggle between the different families of the New York mafia, between 1945 and 1955.

The plot focuses particularly on Michael Corleone, son of an influential mafia family, who wishes to distance himself from the criminal activities of his relatives but who ends up becoming one of the most influential gangsters. It is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Mario Puzzo.

On IMDB, the first installment often alternates between first and second place for the best films of all time in the judgment of users. It is also second in the American Film Institute's ranking of best North American films, behind Citizen Kane.

If the third episode is often considered a little less successful, the Godfather trilogy was also multi-awarded: the first episode received the Oscar for best film and best actor for Marlon Brando. The second left in 1975 with six Oscars, notably for best film, best director and best supporting role. The third film will also be nominated, but will not win a prize.

In popular culture, Marlon Brando's opening monologue has become a classic and an inexhaustible source of imitations, while Al Pacino and Robert de Niro find their greatest roles in this trilogy.

All three parts of The Godfather are available on Netflix until November 30, 2023. After this date, they will leave the streaming platform.