ATP ranking: historic Djokovic, a Frenchman in the top 20!

Novak Djokovic is now guaranteed to finish the year world number 1 for the 8th time, a record. Several changes in the top 20, including the entry of Ugo Humbert.

Novak Djokovic is chasing records one after the other. With a 1490-point lead, the Serbian is now assured of finishing the year at the top of the ATP rankings for the 8th time, improving his own record. He also passes the symbolic mark of 400 weeks in the world number 1 chair.

Casper Ruud falls out of the top 10 with his poor results at the end of the year (11th), while Hubert Hurkacz joins him thanks to his quarter-final at Paris-Bercy and equals his best ranking, already reached in November 2021 (9th ).

By winning the Metz tournament, Ugo Humbert entered the top 20 for the first time in his career, and ensured that he finished the year with the status of French number 1. Adrian Mannarino is just behind, in 22nd place, and has also gained a few places thanks to his title at the ATP 250 in Sofia. Arthur Fils is 36th in the world, while the other French people are above 60th place. The French are still twelve in the top 100, demonstrating a very good general level despite the lack of results in the biggest tournaments.

Novak Djokovic regained the world number 1 position at the expense of Carlos Alcaraz. The ATP ranking:

With his victory at the US Open, Novak Djokovic regained the lead in the ATP rankings. He is ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.