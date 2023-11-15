Turin Masters 2023: Medvedev in the semi-finals, Djokovic expected, the program

Russian Daniil Medvedev qualified for the semi-finals of the Turin Masters while Novak Djokovic is back on the courts.

Very serious and successful match for Daniil Medvedev at the Turin Masters. Opposed to Alexander Zverev this Wednesday, November 15, the world number 3 won in two sets (7-6 [7], 6-4) despite two set points in the first set for the German. Undefeated, he is the very first player to officially qualify for the semi-finals. A little earlier in the day, Carlos Alcaraz showed all his character by delivering a solid performance to beat Andrey Rublev (7-5, 6-2). After losing his first match against Alexander Zverev (6-7, 6-3, 6-4), the Spaniard had to win or else be eliminated from the race for the semi-finals. It's done, thanks to a clearly improving level of play. Andrey Rublev will not see the semi-finals after this new defeat, which follows that against his compatriot Daniil Medvedev (6-4, 6-2).

This Thursday, Novak Djokovic plays his place in the semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas' replacement, the Pole Hubert Hurkacz. If the meeting is scheduled for the evening, it is because the Turin public will be treated to a tempting Sinner - Rune a little earlier in the day. Both men can advance to the semi-finals, but the loser will be in a very difficult position and will be eliminated if Djokovic wins on the night.

The top eight players in the ATP rankings at the end of the year are qualified. In 2023, these are:

“Green” group:

“Red” group:

The end of year Masters will take place between Sunday November 12 and Sunday November 19, 2023.

Two matches take place each afternoon, and two more each evening, each time with first a doubles match then a singles match. Afternoon matches start at 12 p.m., evening matches at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be played on Sunday November 19 from 3 p.m., with first the doubles final then the singles.

The Masters can be followed on the Eurosport group's channels and application, also accessible via a Canal Sport subscription.