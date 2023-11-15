Deschamps list: Camavinga forfeits! Thuram replaces him

Hard blow for the French team with the withdrawal of Eduardo Camavinga.

​​​​Optimistic, Eduardo Camavinga will finally withdraw from this gathering of the French team. The Real midfielder left training prematurely on Wednesday afternoon, injured in the knee after a collision with Ousmane Dembélé. The Spanish press announces his return to Madrid this Thursday, November 16 to take exams. Expected to start, Eduardo Camavinga could be replaced by Boubakar Kamara or Warren Zaire-Emery. In the meantime, it is Kephren Thuram who returns to the France group to compensate for the absence of the former Rennes player.

This list from Didier Deschamps contained few surprises. But a new renowned recruit: Warren Zaire-Emery, indisputable starter with PSG at only 17 years old. The Parisian prodigy will also beat the record for precocity in Blues established by Eduardo Camavinga three years ago. For this November international break, the Blues will play two matches counting towards the Euro 2024 qualifiers, even if they are already mathematically qualified thanks to six victories in their first six matches. They will face Gibraltar at the Allianz Arena in Nice on Saturday 18 November, then Greece at the Opap Arena in Athens on Tuesday 21 November.

Didier Deschamps, interviewed at a press conference, was lodative about Warren Zaire-Emery, and even projected himself with a view to Euro 2024: "He is with us because he has all the qualities to be at a very high level. Even if there is competition for his position, what he is capable of achieving with his club shows great maturity at 17 years old, and a great ability to assume his responsibilities. [ ...] As I said last month, it's a candidate for the next European Championship. I'm not going to go into detail about the use, the game system. It's a medium full-field player, at his young age, he does a lot of things very well. Since I've been coach, I don't choose to put players on the field based on their date of birth."

Didier Deschamps revealed the list of 23 players for the next two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Gibraltar and Greece. As announced several days ago, PSG midfielder and U23 captain Warren Zaire-Emery was called up for the first time by Didier Deschamps.