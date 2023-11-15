Black Friday Amazon: Set an alarm this Friday morning! 10 good plans before the big day

Black Friday at Amazon begins this Friday, November 17 with “Black Friday Week.” Amazon already has several very attractive offers online, and it's only just beginning...

Attention promo hunters! Amazon is launching its Black Friday 2023 earlier than the official date this year, starting this Friday, November 17, one week exactly before Black Friday, set for November 24. A unique opportunity to benefit from exceptional discounts on a wide range of products. From electronic gadgets to fashion, including items for the home, Amazon will offer discounts of up to 70 or 80% on certain items during its Black Friday Week.

At midnight sharp this Friday, the first Amazon Black Friday offers will be online. You will have to go to bed very late or get up very early to discover them and avoid stock shortages on the most popular promotions. Amazon also advises its customers to prepare for their Black Friday by creating a wish list in advance, which allows them to avoid impulsive purchases and focus on the products they really want. Additionally, both during and outside of Black Friday, customers are encouraged to use online tools to monitor the prices of products they are interested in and grab the best deals as soon as they appear.

Amazon Black Friday 2023 promises like every year to be an unparalleled online shopping experience, with a variety of incredible offers. On its page dedicated to Black Friday, we already find promotions of up to -60% on certain products such as Amazon's "in-house" products, starting with Echo speakers or the very popular Blink cameras, but also on laptops, a wide range of high-tech devices, household appliances or everyday products for the home that weigh on the budget.

Here are the 10 deals to watch today for Amazon Black Friday. These are targeted promotions and flash sales which display the biggest discounts on the e-retailer’s site. Please note, stocks and prices can vary quickly:

The official date for Black Friday 2023 is set for Friday November 24, 2023. But Amazon is therefore thinking big with a Black Friday Week which extends the operation over an entire week. The first offers will be officially launched on Friday November 17. Black Friday will also continue until Monday, November 27, the day of the traditional “Cyber ​​Monday”.

During Black Friday, Amazon, known for its tempting offers, does not disappoint with the promise of discounts of up to 50% or even 70%, all for an entire week with Black Friday Week. It must be said that the American giant is undoubtedly the online merchant who allowed the big American sales day to be imported to France.

Flash sales, very popular during Black Friday, are short-term and follow the “first come, first served” principle. It is therefore advisable to prepare in advance what you want to buy and to stay on the lookout during the ten days of Black Friday Week so as not to miss offers on electronic devices, household appliances, fashion items, games and toys.

To get the most out of these Amazon Black Friday promotions, there are several tips to consider. First, signing up for Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial might be a good idea, offering 1 business day delivery and priority access to flash sales.

In addition, it is recommended to regularly connect to the Black Friday page on the site and to the flash sales page, which is already very rich in promotions. It will then be enough to use the site's filtering and search tools to efficiently navigate among the offers. Using the Amazon application for optimized shopping is undoubtedly a plus.

On the list of items promised at reduced prices for this Black Friday 2023 at Amazon, we find high-tech essentials such as laptops, smartphones, televisions or game consoles, but also domestic devices such as vacuum cleaners or kitchen robots. Well-known brands such as Nintendo, Apple, Dell, Samsung, Dyson or Krups are likely to be among the offers.

But doing Black Friday on Amazon also means finding thousands of rare little gems that will be very useful in your daily life. Black Friday is obviously an opportunity to equip yourself with Amazon products (notably the Echo range) and accessories for your little electronic jewelry, but also with electric toothbrushes, connected scales, razors, strollers, or even baby diapers. !

If you have a little time on your hands and like to browse the online bargain shelves during Black Friday, here's where to go. This selection of crossed out prices is destined to rise to a higher level from Friday, November 17.