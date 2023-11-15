Be careful if you call your partner by this pet name, it's probably the one he hates the most

Baby, darling, my treasure, my love... What affectionate nickname do you give to the person who shares your life? Be careful, some are hated and we know which ones!

Being called by a nickname is sweeter than hearing your first name, right? Imagine that in couples, this is still obvious. Moreover, according to an estimate by Preply, 87% of couples use sweet words to address their partner. And 79% of people in relationships say that using an affectionate nickname strengthens their relationship. These are the findings of a survey carried out by this website, among a large panel of more than nearly 2,000 people.

We also learn that many couples have their own little names, which they invent for their partner. But most of the affectionate nicknames are shared, we hear them regularly when we are around a couple. Some are quite popular and even very appreciated. According to the survey conducted by Preply, there is even a top-5 of the most popular little names. It is :

If you give your other half one of these warm little nicknames, then it’s actually a good idea. Please note that "baby" is also very given and appreciated in Great Britain and the United States, but also in Portugal, China and Japan! Nicknames that are very given and much loved elsewhere are more surprising: “Ladybug” in Ukraine, “My mouse” in Germany, “My soul mate” or “Chouchou” in the Netherlands.

Some nicknames, on the contrary, are very little appreciated. The most hated are the following in France, still according to the same survey:

If you've adopted one of these three nicknames, beware! Either your partner hates it but you don't say it, probably for fear of offending you, or you're lucky and your other half has very different tastes from the others. In any case, we strongly advise you to make sure that there is nothing left unsaid or awkward: these three nicknames are truly the least favorite of all!