Alberth Elis has come out of a coma, what is his state of health?

The Girondins de Bordeaux player is still under observation in hospital.

The world of football held its breath after the incident surrounding Alberth Elis, the Girondins de Bordeaux striker, on Sunday February 24. The incident took place barely forty seconds into the game when, upon receiving a cross sent into the crossbar, the Bordelais hit the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis, knocking him out on the field and causing a long interruption of the meeting. During his transfer to hospital, the player was placed in an induced coma by doctors. "A decision taken due to his agitation at that time. He has since been taken care of by the intensive care unit of the Bordeaux establishment." The Girondins de Bordeaux published a press release during Sunday confirming that Alberth Elis is “a victim of head trauma which led to the player being placed in a protective artificial coma”. The player also underwent surgery overnight from Saturday to Sunday at CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux.

But this Wednesday, February 28, the Bordeaux club, through the player's family, announced very good news, Alberth Elis has finally come out of the artificial coma. "We are happy to share with you the first encouraging signs: Alberth is waking up and seems to be gradually recovering. However, we wish to remain cautious about the evolution of his condition, the next few days will be crucial. We would like to thank you for your support, your words of encouragement and your prayers and we particularly thank the medical teams for their care. Alberth is a fighter, we will keep you informed of his condition soon."