This essential kitchen appliance from Lidl is fully refunded! Please note, the offer is for a limited time

Lidl is offering a new deal starting this Friday. Its famous Monsieur cuisine robot is available with a full refund in vouchers. Please note, the duration of this offer is limited!

If you're looking for good deals at Lidl, this is the time to get good deals on the low-cost brand's famous kitchen appliances! After the Silvercrest multicooker in February, it is not a simple promotion that Lidl will be offering from this Friday March 1st but a total reimbursement through vouchers for its very popular Monsieur cuisine robot. Each time it goes on sale, the device quickly goes out of stock. This is explained in particular by its price of 179 euros, which is much lower than competing robots from other brands.

The Monsieur cuisine, from the Silvercrest brand, allows you to concoct numerous preparations thanks to its different functions. Cook, chop, mix, weigh but also mix, brown or emulsify, it's really an all-in-one robot. With a power of 1200W, it has a 2.2 liter tank. It is also possible to adjust its temperature between 37 and 130 degrees and set it to 10 different speeds including Turbo. An LCD panel allows you to control it and configure it as you wish.

This weekend, the robot is returning to stores but in limited quantities. 35,000 copies will be available from Friday March 1st to Thursday March 7th. Only one robot will be sold per person depending on stocks. Lidl is striking even harder by offering a full refund of the device to Lidl Plus members.

Lidl Plus is the brand’s digital loyalty program. It is available on a dedicated application. This account allows you to monitor good deals. After paying 179 euros at the checkout for the purchase of Monsieur Cuisine, Lidl offers to receive six vouchers worth 30 euros, which can be used in store. There is no minimum number of trips required to pay with coupons.

You will thus total 180 euros of vouchers, non-cumulative, to be used over certain given periods. You will receive, in fact, one coupon per month valid for one week, the first of which will be distributed from April 16 and valid from May 6 to 12. Then, a coupon can pay for all or part of your shopping from June 3 to 9, July 1 to 7, August 5 to 11, September 2 to 8 and finally a last one from September 30 to October 6.

A word of advice: if you want to take advantage of it, don't wait until the last moment. During a similar operation last December, Lidl sold 90,000 robots of the Monsieur Cuisine smart version in a single day, according to BFMTV.