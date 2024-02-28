The refurbished iPhone 14 plus for less than €800 at CertiDeal – Go for it!

PUBLI-INFO. Discover today a selection of refurbished iPhone 14 plus starting at €616.99 at CertiDeal, the reference site for purchasing used smartphones. We detail the offers below.

According to a study by Counterpoint Research (Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Trackers), the iPhone is the best-selling smartphone in 2023 with 7 models in the Top 10. Among them, the most successful series is the iPhone 14 with Premium models like the iPhone 14 plus which represented 19% of sales last year. A deserved success for this smartphone renowned for its elegant design, innovative features and intuitive operating system.

This great popularity, however, comes with a major drawback: the price of the smartphone. Apple products, including iPhones, are often considered luxury investments due to their high price, and promotions or discounts on these devices are rare. This situation makes iPhones less accessible for a large part of consumers. But luckily, there is a solution: turn to the second-hand market to get these coveted smartphones at more affordable prices.

At CertiDeal.com, the refurbished iPhone 14 plus, like other models, is in fact available at a significantly lower cost. Currently on the used and refurbished smartphone sales site, you can for example find:

Refurbished iPhone at CertiDeal: quality, warranty, and responsibility

Buying a refurbished smartphone from CertiDeal.com offers many advantages that make acquiring a high-quality device more accessible and responsible. At CertiDeal you are guaranteed that all previous data is deleted and the device is unlocked. Each phone goes through a rigorous series of 30 checks and verifications to ensure it is in perfect working order. The devices all guarantee 100% optimal functionality. With a flexible delivery policy, 24 months warranty and a 21 day withdrawal period, CertiDeal ensures that you are fully satisfied with your purchase.

Refurbished smartphones at CertiDeal are classified according to their aesthetic condition. You have the choice between "Correct", "Perfect condition" and "Premium".

“Correct” smartphones are the cheapest on the site. They may have micro-scratches visible on the screen and barely visible once the screen is turned on, as well as visible scratches or impacts on the case. However, they work perfectly and are guaranteed for 24 months, like all mobiles sold at CertiDeal.

Devices in “Perfect condition” are 100% guaranteed to be original manufacturer. They may have superficial micro-scratches which become invisible once the smartphone screen is turned on. The case may also have micro-scratches visible up to 20cm from the device. Once again, they are tested by CertiDeal and guaranteed to be 100% functional with a 24 month warranty.

Finally, “Premium” smartphones are 100% guaranteed to be original manufacturers with impeccable quality. Only 5% of mobiles sold at CertiDeal benefit from the “Premium” stamp. As no one is perfect, they may have barely visible micro-scratches on the case, but these are invisible most of the time, even just 20cm away from the smartphone. These are the most high-end smartphones offered by CertiDeal.

iPhone 14 plus: a giant of technology and innovation

The iPhone 14 plus stands out for its technological advancements and features that make it a preferred choice for technology enthusiasts. With its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, it offers an impressive resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels, ensuring clarity and vibrant colors for an immersive viewing experience. The model incorporates the Apple A15 Bionic chipset, renowned for its speed and efficiency, accompanied by a 4323 mAh battery which promises exceptional autonomy, reaching up to 100 hours of audio playback.

In terms of connectivity, the iPhone 14 plus leads with 5G support, enabling fast downloads and smooth browsing. It is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for a fast and stable internet connection, as well as Bluetooth 5.3 for better range and connectivity with accessories. Security is not left out, with features like Face ID for secure authentication and accident detection, a first for a smartphone.

The iOS 17 operating system enriches the user experience with significant improvements in personalization, security, and app integration. Compatibility with MagSafe provides convenient and fast wireless charging, while advanced geolocation capabilities ensure flawless accuracy for navigation and location-based services.

Ultimately, opting for the iPhone 14 plus at CertiDeal.com means choosing Apple quality at a reduced price. This offer is aimed at all those who want to benefit from the latest innovations without breaking the bank. Between performance, careful design and cutting-edge features, this refurbished device guarantees a premium user experience, with the added advantage of contributing to more responsible consumption.