Pogba suspended for 4 years, player appeals

End of career for Pogba? The Frenchman was suspended 4 years after testing positive for testosterone.

Testing positive for testosterone a few months ago, French international Juventus Turin Paul Pogba is officially suspended for four years for doping, the club announced this Thursday February 29. He immediately announced, via his entourage, that he was going to appeal this decision.

As a reminder, the world champion tested positive during the match between Udinese and Juventus, counting for the first day of the Italian Championship, in which he did not participate. At the beginning of December, the Italian anti-doping prosecution required a four-year suspension against the 2018 world champion, in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code. This suspension could, however, be reduced by half if the Frenchman had managed to demonstrate the unintentional nature. The player's entourage had indicated that the testosterone metabolites would come from a food supplement prescribed by a doctor that the player had consulted in the United States.