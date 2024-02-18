At Bafta 2024, “Anatomy of a Fall” wins a new prize

The British film awards ceremony took place on February 18, 2024. The French film "Anatomy of a Fall" walked away with a statuette, a good omen for the Oscars in March.

Before the Césars or the Oscars, British cinema celebrated the Bafta Awards, its high mass of the seventh art this Sunday, February 18, 2024. And as has been the case since the beginning of the year, the French film Anatomie d’ a fall did not leave empty-handed! The 2023 Palme d'Or won the Bafta for Best Original Screenplay. This bodes well for the Oscars next March, since Justine Triet's film is nominated in this same category. Note, however, that it did not obtain the Bafta for Best Foreign Language Film, which was awarded... to the British film The Zone of Interest, since the dialogues are in German.

It’s Oppenheimer who remains the big winner of the evening. Christopher Nolan's film won no less than seven awards, including the Bafta for Best Film, Best Direction, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr). Poor Creatures is in the race not far behind, with five awards including the Best Actress statuette for Emma Stone. Below, find the entire Bafta 2024 winners.