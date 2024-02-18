ATP Ranking: Sinner new No. 3!

Thanks to his victory in Rotterdam, Jannik Sinner is the new number 3 in the ATP rankings.

The year 2024 is already that of Jannik Sinner. Winner of the Australian Open at the start of the year, Jannik Sinner won a new title on Sunday February 18 by winning the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam against the Australian de Minaur. As a result of the ranking, the Italian is the brand new world number 3 just behind Alcaraz and Djokovic. His opponent in the final finds himself for the first time in his career in 9th place.

Another lesson from this new ranking, the exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas from the top 5. The Greek, in difficulty for several months, is now in 10th place in the world. On the French side, Ugo Humbert remains the boss of French tennis. The Lorraine is 18th, closely followed by Adrian Mannarino 20th. Another Frenchman is in the Top 50: Arthur Fils. The Parisian is 36th.

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking is led by the Italian Jannik Sinner, winner of the first Grand Slam of the year 2024.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points earned over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points earned during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.