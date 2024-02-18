WTA rankings: Swiatek still number 1, Garcia out of top 20

The new WTA rankings published Monday February 19 are still dominated by the Pole.

After her third title in three years in Doha, the Polish Iga Swiatek widens the gap at the top of the WTA rankings. The world No. 1 won 7-6(8), 6-2 against Elena Rybakina, still number 4 in this ranking to glean her 18th career title, in only 22 finals. The Pole takes more than 500 points over Aryna Sabalenka who did not play.

Note the return to the top 10 of the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko who had not been in it since 2018 while Maria Sakkari for her part left the Top 10 for the first time since 2021. As for the French, Caroline Garcia is still 21st despite her many setbacks, Clara Burel is 47th while Varvara Gracheva is 49th.

What are the WTA rankings?

Iga Swiatek is world number 1. The Pole is ahead of Sabalenka, Gauff and Pegula. Classification :

The race ranking will be updated at the end of each tournament. Winner of the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka is the leader.

Unlike the “classic” WTA ranking which is updated each week by taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the WTA Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and progressively accumulates the eighteen best results. .

Computerized from 1973, the WTA ranking is updated every Monday, except during Grand Slam tournaments since November 3, 1975. The WTA ranking, which follows the principles and rules decreed by the WTA, is cumulative over a period of 52 weeks. , that is to say determined by the quantity of tournaments played during the 52 weeks as well as the best results obtained over this period and set at sixteen tournaments to determine the WTA ranking of a singles player.

This ranking includes the points obtained during the four Grand Slam tournaments, the points won during the Premier Mandatory category tournaments, those of the two best results among the Premier 5 category tournaments for players in the top 20 and the points obtained at the Masters (tournament where the eight best players of the current season compete).