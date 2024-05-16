The 8 show: what is this new Korean series from Netflix that looks like Squid Game?

After Squid Game, Netflix welcomes a new dangerous South Korean game with The 8 Show, available from May 17, 2024. Program information.

A game show that turns into a nightmare... Netflix has already made its subscribers experience this with Squid Game but is doing it again with The 8 Show, from May 17, 2024. This time, the anxiety is brewing in a hotel where the participants of a game win money based on the time they spend there. This 8-episode South Korean series was written and directed by Han Jae-rim (Defend to Land).

The cast is entirely South Korean. In the main roles, we find actor Ryu Jun-yeol (The Night Owl, Reply 1988, Lucky Romance), actress Chun Woo-hee (An Atypical Family, The Strangers) and actress Park Jeong-min (La Frappe , Dongju: portrait of a poet, The Hunt).

Eight people trapped in a mysterious eight-story building participate in Money Game, a tempting but dangerous game show in which their winnings increase over time. Confined to rooms, they must stay there for 100 days if they want to split a winnings of 44.8 billion won. However, be careful not to spend too much because their costs for food, water and electricity are deducted from the final sum…

The 8 Show series is broadcast exclusively on Netflix. In order to enjoy the eight episodes, available from May 17, 2024, it is necessary to pay a subscription to the American streaming platform. Three different offers exist: the offer with advertisements for 5.99 euros per month, the Premium offer at 19.99 euros per month which offers 4 screens simultaneously or the Standard offer at 13.49 euros per month which allows 'use the platform on two screens maximum.