Kylian Mbappé soon at Real Madrid, his salary revealed

While he announced his departure from PSG, Kylian Mbappé should sign for Real Madrid in the coming days.

The end of the series of several years. This time, Kylian Mbappé decided to leave his Parisian family to try a different adventure abroad. After having won almost everything with PSG, except the Champions League, the Frenchman can leave through the front door.

Unlike in recent seasons, the 2018 world champion did not want to cause suspense, quickly announcing his departure to his president and his teammates. With the deadlines for the Euro and the Olympics, Kylian Mbappé certainly wanted to take a weight off himself.

If there has been no official press release on his departure, which however leaves no doubt, negotiations are very present between the Frenchman and Real Madrid. According to several Spanish media, the Frenchman has given his agreement to Real Madrid and Florentino Perez has announced the arrival of the star striker to Madrid.

Now there remains the financial aspect of this transfer which will undoubtedly make headlines this summer. But according to the daily Marca, the captain of the Blues has already reached an agreement with the White House during the month of February. A five-year contract is on the table, until 2029, with a salary estimated between 15 and 20 million euros net per year. He will be the highest earner in the squad, but will not have a huge salary like he has on the French side either. In 2022, the Merengue had offered him a salary of 26 million net per year, the offer was therefore revised downwards, while he receives 32 million net in France. Certain concessions should be made, particularly on image rights, in the negotiations.