“The end is coming”, LeBron James sows doubt about the rest of his career

During the All Star Game this Sunday, February 18, LeBron James cast doubt on the rest of his career.

The madness of the All Star Game ended this Sunday, February 18 with the victory of the Eastern Conference against the Western Conference at the end of the most prolific match in history with a score of 211 to 186. At the break, the Eastern Conference already led 104-89 despite the desire of observers to witness a close match. If Damian Lillard was elected MVP of the match for his first start, the spectators took the time to observe LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers player may have played his very last All Star Game this year. At 39, the four-time NBA champion is playing his 21st season in the North American league, his sixth with the Los Angeles Lakers, and is aware that "he doesn't have much left" in his legs.

“I haven't decided how many seasons I have left to play. But I know there aren't many left,” said the “King” during a press conference in Indianapolis. I'm a Laker, and I've been happy as a Laker for the last six years, I hope it stays that way. But I don't have the answer to how many seasons I have left or what jersey I will wear. I hope it will be with the Lakers. It's an excellent organization. We'll see. I don’t know how I’m going to finish, but the end is coming for sure,” he explained.

Asked about his choice to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics, LeBron James indicated that he would give everything for his country. “When I decided to make the Olympic team, I vowed to put my health first. Currently I am healthy enough to make the team and play at a sufficient level,” said he assured. “The Olympic Games are eleven additional matches but above all five and a half weeks and extra kilometers of travel on my already tired tires.”