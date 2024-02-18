This ski resort has become the cheapest in Europe, it is only a few kilometers from France

A resort just a few kilometers from France stands out in the latest ranking of the cheapest ski resorts in Europe.

A discreet but significant revolution took place this winter on European ski slopes. For those looking to put on skis without melting their savings, the new star of winter 2023/24 is located much closer to France than in recent years. The Bulgarian resorts of Borovets and Bansko, long renowned for their excellent value for money, have thus been dethroned by a historic resort in the Alps.

The reason for this change? A ski resort report from Post Office Travel Money puts Bardonecchia at the top of the list for affordable skiing. With a modest 1.4% year-on-year price increase compared to 2023, Bardonecchia now ranks ahead of Borovets and Bansko. The secret of its success lies not only in its competitive prices but also in a wealth of history and culture, combined with modern infrastructure.

This gem nestled in the Piedmont mountains, just 60 miles from Turin and a stone’s throw from the French border. Bardonecchia has always been a popular destination, with a ski tradition dating back over a century and gaining notoriety when it hosted snowboarding events at the Turin 2006 Winter Olympics. This medieval village is in addition very easily accessible from France since it was transformed into a strategic crossing point with the drilling of the Fréjus tunnel.

Today, the resort offers more than 100 kilometers of skiable slopes, capable of satisfying both beginners and experienced skiers. The 6 consecutive day package costs between 170 euros and 200 euros for an adult, 60 euros for a child under 7 years old. The prices for renting skis or eating in a restaurant on the slopes are also among the cheapest in Europe this winter.

Above all, Bardonecchia benefits from a preserved mountain atmosphere, far from the large concrete resorts and very present sunshine. The resort's three ski areas are linked by a free bus service while the latest rankings highlight limited waiting times at the ski lifts. Bardonecchia, with its unbeatable quality-price ratio, is establishing itself as the destination of choice for budget-conscious skiers. They will only have a few kilometers to travel to cross the border with France.