Already 20 degrees and few people, this city is ideal at the moment for a weekend

Looking to cut through the winter and catch the first rays of the sun for a welcome weekend break? Here is an escape idea that is sure to appeal to you.

While winter drags on in most European cities, there are already places where spring awakens as early as February. With temperatures already flirting with 20 degrees in the afternoon, and even regularly exceeding them in May, as well as generous sunshine all day long, a region does well at this time of year. Very busy as summer approaches, it is still quite sparse in February and March, revealing its treasures to tourists who are lucky enough to visit it at this time of year.

The jewel of Andalusia, this Spanish city offers a perfect escape for those looking for peace and quiet. Little frequented at this time of year, it becomes the ideal setting for an exotic weekend, far from the tourist crowds, thus allowing a more authentic immersion. The mild weather in Seville in February is a call to discover its historical treasures on foot. With only a few days of rain and welcoming sunshine, visitors can wander through the winding streets, squares adorned with orange trees and iconic monuments at ease without fearing the vagaries of the climate.

Seville, with its rich past and exceptional architectural heritage, is a city where history is expressed on every street corner. From the Alcazar Palace to the magnificent Gothic Cathedral, each monument tells a story. Visitors can also venture into the bohemian Triana district, discover the local markets, or marvel at the Mudejar, Gothic or Renaissance architecture that shapes the city. What can we also say about the magnificent Plaza de España? Spectacular, it has attracted many film directors, appearing for example in Lawrence of Arabia or the Star Wars saga.

There are many experiences in Seville, here are just a few: getting lost in the Barrio Santa Cruz, sipping cañas in small bars and patios, or admiring the view from the rooftop terraces after dusk, while contemplating the cathedral and the Giralda. Seville is also a festival of flavors to discover. Between modern tapas and Mediterranean cuisine, each meal is a celebration of Andalusian culinary richness.

Don't forget to stroll through the gardens of Parque Maria Luisa, being captivated by an authentic flamenco show, or relaxing on the banks of the Guadalquivir at the end of the day. The city lends itself wonderfully to romantic getaways, offering enchanting settings for walks hand in hand. As you can see, choosing Seville for a dream weekend in February or March is the promise of a taste of spring in a city where time seems to stand still. Far from the hustle and bustle of large metropolises, Seville will charm you with its authenticity, its gentle way of life and its inestimable cultural heritage.