This island is the Hawaii of Europe and it is only 4 hours from Paris

With its beaches, dormant volcanoes and lush vegetation, this island has everything to be compared to Hawaii. Closer to us and cheaper of course...

Located just four hours from Paris by plane, a destination is emerging on the map of European island paradises, promising the charm and majesty of Hawaii, but cheaper and with far fewer plane hours to travel. This archipelago, nestled in the middle of the Atlantic, offers an ideal alternative to traditional tropical beaches, while also being a sanctuary of tranquility away from the crowds of tourists who flock to Mediterranean seaside resorts.

Often nicknamed the Hawaii of Europe, this archipelago is a collection of nine volcanic islands bathed in a subtropical climate. These islands are a true paradise for nature lovers, with black sand beaches evoking the volcanic landscapes of Hawaii, green expanses as far as the eye can see, and a rich marine fauna to discover offshore. It’s a place where the natural splendor of the coastline and lush vegetation meets adventure, offering hikes through stunning terrain, past dormant volcanoes. These offer the opportunity to relax in volcanic hot spring baths with healing properties.

This archipelago is the Azores. São Miguel, the largest of the archipelago's islands, stands out as the main gateway to exploring the Azores. This island offers all the diversity of the Portuguese archipelago and has developed tourist infrastructure, making exploration both easy and rewarding. Daily flights from Lisbon or Porto make it easy to get to São Miguel while ferries can take you easily to the other islands. Among the must-sees not to be missed during a stay in São Miguel are the springs of the Parque Terra Nostra with its lush garden or the Poça da Dona Beija in Furnas. If you are looking for a unique hike, the one leading to Vista do Rei and its famous viewpoint offering a unique panorama or the one to Lagoa de Fogo are safe bets.

The best time to visit the Azores is between June and October, when the climate is warmer, although April to May is ideal for blue whale watching. Travel experts are clear that the Azores remain among this year's most affordable destinations, offering a great idea of ​​escape without the exorbitant price tag often associated with tropical islands.