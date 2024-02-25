Alberth Elis in critical condition, what is his state of health?

The Girondins de Bordeaux player is still in critical condition after surgery.

The world of football is holding its breath after the incident surrounding Alberth Elis, the Girondins de Bordeaux striker this Sunday, February 24. The incident took place barely forty seconds into the game when, upon receiving a cross sent into the crossbar, the Bordelais hit the head of Guingamp defender Donatien Gomis, knocking him out on the field and causing a long interruption of the meeting.

It was during his transfer to hospital that the player was placed in an artificial coma by doctors. "A decision taken due to his agitation at that time. He has since been taken care of by the intensive care unit of the Bordeaux establishment." The Girondins de Bordeaux published a press release during Sunday confirming that Alberth Elis is “a victim of head trauma which led to the player being placed in a protective artificial coma”. The player also underwent surgery overnight from Saturday to Sunday at CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux.

For the moment, it is “impossible to comment on the vital prognosis” of the player. “We will monitor the evolution of his state of health in the hospital in the coming days,” explains the Bordeaux club. “At this moment, it is still impossible to comment on Alberth’s vital and functional prognosis. The club therefore expects not to be able to communicate new decisive information for a few days and will not make any new comments on Alberth's state of health.