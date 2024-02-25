“He inherited my tenacity”, the son of Rocco Siffredi is one of the greatest hopes in this discipline

The actor's young son has pursued an athletic career from a very young age.

Being a "son of" can be a big advantage in some areas, but it's not always obvious in the world of sports. Having a known and recognized last name can very quickly become a real handicap because comparison is often present, especially if the son or daughter does not obtain the same results. Being the son of Zinédine Zidane, for example, was not always easy to manage for his eldest Enzo.

Sometimes names are even more difficult to bear because of the person's past. Sulfurous does not necessarily mean because of illegal practices, but rather because of a sector of activity that is getting people talking and this is the case of Leonardo Tano, Italian, and son of a certain Rocco Siffredi.

The latter is aware that he will always be confronted with remarks about his activity and that those around him will also have to deal with it. A habit to which Leonardo Tano had to acclimatize from a very young age. “He doesn't worry, fortunately. He understands the game, he knows that it's inevitable: since he was a child, wherever we are, it's always been like this,” the actor confided to the media La Last hour.

But you noticed, his son is called Tano, the real name of his father who is hidden behind the nickname Siffredi. For the latter, his son “inherited his tenacity, even if he uses his head more.” A note of humor, but a very important aspect when you want to pursue a sporting career.

Leonardo Tano did not follow the same career as his father since he is a high-level athlete and is even considered a very great hope of Hungarian athletics at only 23 years old (he decided to compete for the country of his mother). Asked about his desire to pursue the same career as his father, he explained that he had never considered turning to this profession. I do not care. And it would be stupid to do something just because my father did it before. My real passion is motorcycles and engines,” he commented in an interview given to Vanity Fair.

In athletics, his specialty is hurdles. At European level, he is in the top 50 in the 60 meter hurdles. Rocco's son has a time over the distance of 7'79, which places him among the best in his discipline. Kart champion for seven years, the young man had to give up pursuing his career there because of his measurements. He therefore took up athletics, for which he has interesting skills. Furthermore, in parallel with his sporting activities, the young man studies mechanical engineering at the Polytechnic University of Milan, but is also a model.