Julian Alaphilippe is considering retirement and no one saw it coming

Icon of his sport, the Frenchman plans to retire at the end of the season.

He is one of the legends of French sport and his presence during races always attracts crowds. Double world cycling champion, he has almost nothing left to prove in the world of cycling as his record speaks for him. Twice holder of the rainbow jersey, in 2020 and 2021, the Frenchman is in the Pantheon of the greatest.

In addition to the most prestigious jerseys, Julian Alaphilippe has one of the finest records in the history of French and even international cycling. He has 4 classics to his name with a victory over Milan San Remo in 2019, three Flèche Wallonne in 2018, 2019 and 2021, a Classic San Sebastian in 2018 and finally the Strade Bianche in 2019.

In addition to the Monuments, Julian Alaphilippe is a stage race runner. Wearing the yellow jersey of the Tour de France on several occasions, he even almost finished on the podium of the Grande Boucle, finally failing in 5th place in 2019. He is also distinguished by his stage victories, six in total on the Tour de France, one on the Tour of Spain. Add to that the best climber jersey of the Tour de France, still very popular, in 2019.

Unfortunately, Julian Alaphilippe's golden age may have ended in 2022, a year marked by his many falls. The most serious being the one on Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which caused him a pneumothorax, two broken ribs and a fracture to a shoulder blade. Despite mitigating circumstances, the rider was the subject of heavy criticism from his manager Patrick Lefevere, judging his performance to be insufficient. In 2023, his year was once again very complicated, despite an encouraging victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné, his only feat of the season.

After new criticism of his performances, Julian Alaphilippe begins a new season in doubt. At the end of his contract next year with his team Soudal Quick Step, the Frenchman plans to retire. “I take each season of my career as if it were the last,” he explained, in comments reported by Cycling News. "I never say to myself: 'Damn, it's the end of my contract or last year I won a lot of races, this year I don't care', no. Every new season I start winter like I haven't won anything before. I always think like that and to be honest I don't know where I will be next year, if I continue, if I continue in the team, if I continue to ride a bike, I don't know..."

In the meantime, for this potential final season, the Frenchman will compete in the Giro for the first time in his career next May. The reason ? A wish for change, but also the growing aura of his young teammate Remco Evenepoel. The Belgian will participate for the first time in his career in the Tour de France in 2024 and Patrick Lefevere did not wish to line up Julian Alaphilippe as a simple lieutenant.