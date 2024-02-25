Gérard Depardieu affair: a fifth complaint filed against the actor

A new complaint for “sexual assault” targets Gérard Depardieu. The alleged acts allegedly occurred on the set of the film “Les shutters vertes”, in 2021, and would therefore not be time-barred.

Gérard Depardieu is the subject of a fifth complaint. A decorator filed a complaint this Friday, February 23, to accuse the actor of having committed an alleged sexual assault on the set of Les Volets vertes in 2021. The information was first communicated by Mediapart before being confirmed by the AFP.

According to his lawyer, who is the same as Charlotte Arnould, the facts would not be time-barred since they took place three years ago in Paris. The complainant, aged 53, worked on the set as a costume designer and denounced to Mediapart the serious comments made by the actor. He then allegedly “grabbed her brutally” and “kneaded her waist, stomach, going up to her breasts”. It would be Gérard Depardieu's bodyguards who interrupted his alleged gesture.

Médiapart also assures that another woman, aged 33 and third assistant director on the same shoot, assures that Gérard Depardieu would have touched her twice “chest and buttocks” on August 31, 2021. Advice from the actor did not react. Gérard Depardieu has always firmly denied all the accusations against him since 2018.

This is the fifth complaint targeting Gérard Depardieu. The 75-year-old actor has been indicted since December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following a complaint from Charlotte Arnould, who denounced two rapes in 2018 at the actor's home. Actress Hélène Darras also accuses Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault on set in 2007 but her complaint was dismissed for statute of limitations last December. On that same date, journalist and writer Ruth Baza also filed a complaint against the actor. She accuses him of having raped her in 1995, in Paris.

In October 2023, Gérard Depardieu, who remains presumed innocent, completely denied the accusations against him. He assured in an open letter published in Le Figaro that he was “neither a rapist nor a predator” and that he “never abused a woman”. A few months later, at the beginning of December 2023, an issue of Complément d'investigations highlighted, with supporting images, the behavior of the actor who multiplied inappropriate and obscene remarks aimed at women, and in particular a minor.

On January 9, 2024, a thirty-year-old woman filed a complaint against the actor for "sexual assault on a vulnerable person by a person abusing the authority of their position", in a Paris police station. The complainant denounces attacks which allegedly took place during the filming of the film The Magician and the Siamese by Jean-Pierre Mocky, in Doué-en-Anjou, in Maine-et-Loire, in 2014.