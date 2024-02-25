ATP ranking: Arthur Fils tumbles, top 10 unchanged

After two bad results in quick succession, Arthur Fils lost many places.

Arthur Fils will have to work hard to confirm his 2023 season. Eliminated in the first round in Buenos Aires by Lajovic then in the first round in Rio by the promising young Joao Fonseca, the Frenchman drops down in the ranking and is in 44th place this Monday, February 26 , or 8 places less than the last score. The two best French people are still Ugo Humbert, 18th, and Adrian Mannarino, 19th. After his good week, Gaël Monfils moved up to 52nd place.

No change, however, in the top 10 of the ranking with Novak Djokovic who still remains in first place. Carlos Alcaraz, who has been struggling since the start of the season, still remains in 2nd place, but could see Jannik Sinner quickly get back on his heels. Note the good progress of Jakub Mensik, finalist in Rio who displays his best ranking at 82nd place.

What is the ATP ranking?

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking is led by the Italian Jannik Sinner, winner of the first Grand Slam of the year 2024.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.