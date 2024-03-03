Here is the travel accessory not to forget and to take everywhere according to an airline pilot

Accustomed to traveling all over the world and very often, this former airline pilot never took a plane without this little object in his suitcase...

A former pilot from Delta Airlines, the famous American airline, has given his recommendations to travelers and revealed an airline pilot's little secret: an accessory to always have on hand during your vacation. No need to break the bank or call your banker for this: this little object can cost less than ten euros, depending on the model.

Mitch Brown, that's the name of this ex-airline pilot who spent many years flying Boeings around the world, revealed to the specialist site Travel Leisure the reason behind this little essential ritual. It all started on the advice of his airline.

“I started traveling with a headlamp.” Why did the airline ask its pilots to take this little object with them? Quite simply because it was then included among the emergency items to have with you in order to have a spare light source in the event of a power outage in the cockpit. “If we lost power, I could turn it on and light up my gauges and controls.” Worrying? Imagine the situation during a night flight... Fortunately, this situation rarely arises and Mitch Brown saw a whole new use in this flashlight!

"Who hasn't had trouble finding the light switch next to the bed in a hotel room? It's either out of reach or impossible to turn on or off in the middle of the night," he said. -he explains. That's where the famous little headlamp he always carries comes in. "I've lost count of the number of times my headlamp has saved the day. Whether it's during power outages or just for go to the bathroom in the middle of the night."

Think about it the next time you go on vacation and don't forget to add a headlamp to your list of travel essentials. You never know when you'll need it, but it's bound to save the day one day... for example one day when your smartphone battery dies and leaves you in total darkness!