Mbappé president of a football club, this club has a leader like no other

This small club is lucky to have an illustrious name as president.

In the Mbappé family, everyone Kylian Mbappé, world football star, world champion in 2018 in Russia and captain of the France team. His brother, Ethan, a promising young player for PSG who made his first professional minutes a few months ago, has also made a name for himself. You may be less familiar with Kylian's father, Wilfried Mbappé, ex-coach of the Bondy club, and his mother Fayza Lamari, an essential element in the life of the footballer who notably manages his association.

But do you know Kylian Mbappé's uncle, Pierre Mbappé? Since 2021, the man has simply been the president of the Ivry club, in national 3 Île de France. After being the coach from 2009 to 2014, Pierre Mbappé decided at the age of 47 at the time to take the reins of the club.

"For two years, the club had been asking me to give them a helping hand. But I wasn't ready, because I was embarking on the creation of a support business. When the president, Christophe Arquizan resigned, it was the time to get started. I have been a player, coach, sports director, recruiter, I learned about amateur football, corporate football and the professional world through my nephew. I have a vision of everything "football ecosystem" Pierre Mbappé explained to Le Parisien at the time.

In April 2023, Pierre Mbappé also had to resume his role as coach after Jacques-Olivier Paviot, who arrived in June 2022 from the ACBB (Regional 1) was removed from his position after disappointing results and far from the The goal of moving up to National 2. He only stayed a few months since Pablo Huerta was hired a few weeks later.

It was not his first experience as a coach since Kylian Mbappé's uncle was the coach of US Ivry for five seasons after being that of Levallois from 2004 to 2008. He had brought up these two clubs from CFA 2 to CFA (N3 to N2). His time on the Ivry bench also coincided with the club's good years on a sporting level, notably coming close to reaching the National (3rd in 2011). After Ivry, he was a coach at Orange Issy (Enterprise football) then became sports director at Sedan (National).

Asked at the time about the Mbappé name and legacy in Le Parisien, Pierre Mbappé explained that having such a name could help to obtain new sponsors, but that his speech had to bring much more. “My name can help me sit down with people, but the most important thing is your speech which will allow you to convince them.”