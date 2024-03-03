Who is Arno Santamaria, who invited Patrick Balkany in a music video?

The maligned former mayor of Levallois-Perret, Patrick Balkany, makes an appearance in the music video for the song "C'est pas tomorrow la eve" by singer Arno Santamaria.

To get people talking, all means are good. The singer Arno Santamaria understood this well by inviting Patrick Balkany, former mayor of Levallois-Perret, also known for his numerous run-ins with the law, in the clip for his song C'est pas tomorrow the day before, released on all platforms Sunday night. We discover the ex-MP playing the godfather, hat and black coat, cane in hand and glasses on his nose. “Gentlemen, hello. So, you are not going to fight, you believe that life is white or black. Well, think again: life is white and black,” says the politician, convicted of laundering of tax fraud and corruption in 2020 and which had remained very discreet in recent months.

Little known to the general public, Arno Santamaria therefore called the much-maligned but well-publicized Patrick Balkany, who explained to Le Parisien that he "came for free" to shoot this clip. “When a Levalloisian needs a helping hand, I’m always there,” adds the former mayor of the city, before adding: “His song is very cool, too. I’m very cool. And the The filming was very pleasant, in a former brothel in Argenteuil."

Born in 1978 in the same city, Arno Santamaria made himself known to television viewers by participating in the first - and only - season of the telecrochet show Rising Star on M6. Since then, he has mainly written for others, notably for David Hallyday. Arno Santamaria will release his fourth album, Au temps pour moi, on April 5, launched by C'est pas tomorrow the day before and its music video...