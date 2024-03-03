Here is the complete program for VandB Fest' 2024

By adding 18 names to its lineup, the VandB Fest' poster is now complete!

End of the suspense around the VandB Fest' 2024 programming. By adding 18 names to its line up, the Mayenne festival is now full. Added to the first artists announced: Martin Solveig, MC Solaar, Worakls Orchestra, Frank Carter

The fourth edition of VandB Fest' will take place on August 23, 24 and 25, 2024, still at the La Maroutière estate, in Château-Gontier. In January, almost 200 days before the start of the festivities, the organizers of the event lifted the veil on the first names in the 2024 program, including international artists like Macklemore, Major Lazer and The Hives, and French artists like Jain, Josman, Pascal Obispo, Phoenix, PLK, Slimane, Zaho de Sagazan, Caravan Palace, Julien Granel or the FFF (French Fonck Federation) and Irène Drésel.

The VandB Fest' ticket office is accessible on the festival website, here. Price-wise, count on 139 euros for the three-day pass, 95 euros for a two-day pass, and 62 for a one-day pass. Last year's VandB Fest' attracted some 120,000 people to the festival and village, created by local retail brand VandB.