Paris Nice 2024: the general classification

The 2024 edition of Paris Nice was launched this Sunday March 3.

The first big stage race of the year started this Sunday March 3 from Les Mureaux. This year, the field is quite tough with the presence of Evenepoel who is aiming for the Tour de France, but also Roglic, Felix Gaal, Mattias Skjelmose, Joao Almeida and David Gaudu. All eyes will still be almost all on the Belgian, eagerly awaited in France. "I want to try to win a stage and aim for the top of the general classification. Like in all races ultimately. But if I had to finish 2nd or 3rd, I would still be happy. (It will be my first stage race in France and it "is what I'm looking forward to the most. A lot of riders can win, not just Primoz and me, there will be some surprises I think.)

During the first stage, it was the Dutchman Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a bike) who won by a whisker in front of the Treck rider Mads Pedersen. “We crossed the finish line earlier during the stage so I knew it would be difficult and that the strongest guys would chase the bonuses (in the intermediate sprint). It was a hell of an effort for me to resist but I had a lot of help from my teammates, especially from the twin brothers (Tim and Mick Van Dijke). It was a really difficult stage" admitted the winner.

Here is the general classification for Paris Nice 2024 with an update at the end of the stage.