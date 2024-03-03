Antoine Dupont and the French rugby sevens team win in Los Angeles, the images

For his second 7s competition, Antoine Dupont won the Los Angeles tournament.

Exceptional! After the 3rd place obtained in Vancouver, Antoine Dupont and the French rugby sevens team won on Sunday March 3 during the Los Angeles Tournament by beating Great Britain in the final with a score of 21-0. Since 2005 and a triumph in Paris, France had lost the six finals in which it had participated on the world circuit... A historic victory for the Blues.

“It was a really special match for me with a lot of emotions before, during and after the match. It’s the culmination of hard work for four or five years” explained Stephen Parez-Edo Martin, author of 102 career trials with this team.

"I'm just super happy, proud of the team. It's only my second tournament but I know they've been working for a while. There have been finals, but there hasn't been the title yet that we have been waiting for for a while (2005) to validate the work that has been done and to gain confidence as we approach the deadlines which are coming up this summer (final of the world circuit in Madrid in June, then Olympic Games in July)" for his part launched Antoine Dupont.