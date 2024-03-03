ATP ranking: Ugo Humbert goes 14th, Sinner 2nd! Classification

Thanks to his title in Dubai, Frenchman Ugo Humbert moves to 14th place.

Author of an impressive week in Dubai, notably eliminating Daniil Medvedev, Frenchman Ugo Humbert won the 6th title of his career on Sunday March 3 by defeating Kazakh Bublik. Consequence in the ranking after this new title, the Frenchman is now 14th in the world.

At the top of the ranking, Jannik Sinner takes advantage of Carlos Alcaraz's loss of points to become the brand new world number 2 while Stefanos Tsitsipas falls out of the top 10. Among the other French people, Adrian Mannarino is 20th, Arthur Fils is 39th.

What is the ATP ranking?

Novak Djokovic is world number 1 at the start of this 2024 season, but the fight promises to be fierce. The ATP ranking:

The first ATP Race ranking is led by the Italian Jannik Sinner, winner of the first Grand Slam of the year 2024.

Unlike the "classic" ATP ranking, which is updated each week taking into account the points won over the previous 52 weeks, the ATP Race ranking only takes into account the points won during the current season and gradually accumulates the ten -eight best results.

The ATP ranking consists of awarding points based on the performance of each player during major competitions. In total, 18 competitions are taken into account and the points accumulated are valid for 52 weeks. So, for example, the winner of a grand slam earns 2000 points, the finalist 1200 points, the semi-finalist 720 points and so on. For each major tournament the points are not the same, because in the masters 1000 the victory awards 1000 points, the final 600 points, and the semi-final 360.

The ranking is updated every week and the points are valid for one year, but instead of being added, they are compared. In other words, the player's performance in a competition in the current year is compared to that in the same competition last year. The points obtained are added to the total to obtain a new total for the week, for a new ranking which comes out every Monday.