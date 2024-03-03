Farmers' crisis: FNSEA promises new actions in March

While the government advocates discussion through its Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau, the president of the FNSEA Arnaud Rousseau announced the resumption of protest actions by farmers in “the next 15 days”.

The anger does not abate. While the Agricultural Show has just ended at Porte de Versailles, the agricultural world does not seem satisfied with the latest government announcements to try to relieve the profession. Invited on the BFMTV set this Sunday, the president of the FNSEA, the main agricultural union, Arnaud Rousseau, expressed his discontent and his determination with a view to continuing the farmers' protest movements: "Things are not clearly over. We have need concrete achievements. The subject is to make the announcements made concrete.” At the same time, the story differs widely in the executive camp. The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau believes that "the time for protest (has) taken place" and prefers to invite stakeholders to come "around the table" to find solutions.

Should we expect new demonstrations from farmers? In all likelihood, the 40 million euros for the organic sector and the approximately 100 million euros for fruit and vegetables have not dispelled doubts. “The embers are burning, nothing is finished. There are things that are not very clear in terms of simplification of standards and a form of cacophony on the Green Deal” indicated Arnaud Rousseau on BFMTV this weekend. For him, a “discrepancy between what is said to the government and what administration representatives say” remains one of the main problems. Particularly concerning the single annual inspection announced by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal which certain inspection bodies consider impossible according to Arnaud Rousseau. “As long as we don't have a clear answer, nothing will happen,” said Arnaud Rousseau this Sunday.

And the appointment has already been made. The strong man of the FNSEA announced new “actions on the ground”. Particularly in “the next 15 days” on BFMTV. “To think that everything will stop between now and the meeting with the President of the Republic in a fortnight is an error.” So, demonstrations and other blockages should continue in the coming weeks, until the European elections scheduled for June 9 and the publication of the new Egalim law. The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron should meet trade union organizations and the agricultural and wine sectors "around March 15" to determine "common expectations and roll out a certain number of proposals", in the words of Marc Fesneau, this Sunday.