Vuelta 2022: Evenepoel wins the time trial and knocks out the Tour of Spain, the classification

VUELTA. At the end of the 10th stage and a 30 kilometer time trial, it was the leader of this Vuelta, Remco Evenepoel who won.

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.] There was a time trial for the riders on the program for this 10th stage of the Tour of Spain and the start of the 2nd week. For a very long time, it was the Frenchman, former French champion in the discipline and member of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, Rémi Cavagna, who was in the lead at the finish from the Alicante side.

But what to do in the face of the Evenepoel UFO? While Primoz Roglic set the best time with Cavagna and Sivakov in the first intermediate, the Belgian responded and even knocked out the competition from the first 10 kilometers with no less than 21 seconds ahead of the trio and 24 over Enric Mas, his runner-up, while a few drops were appearing on the road... At the second intermediate point, the defending champion, Primoz Roglic, remained up to Remi Cavagna at a small second while Remco Evenepoel... Inflicted 36 seconds on the French and 55 on Mas. In the end, the Belgian obviously won the time trial with 48 seconds ahead of Roglic, 2nd in the stage and 1'51 over Mas, but above all knocks out the Vuelta when we are only at the start of the 2nd week.

Discover with us, every day, the classification of the Tour of Spain 2022 with the general classification at each end of the stage and the gaps between the different riders.

1. Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 34h02'32''2.

2. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 2'41"

3. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 3'03"

4. Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) at

5. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) at

The Vuelta traditionally takes place after the Tour de France. For its 77th edition, the Tour of Spain started on Friday August 19 with a team time trial in Utrecht, in the Netherlands where the first three stages of the Tour took place. After three weeks of racing, the final stage is scheduled for Sunday September 11 in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Withdrawn from the Tour de France after a terrible injury during Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 24, 2022, Julian Alaphilippe will participate in his second Tour of Spain after 2017. The reigning double world champion will resume competition after a long streak of training on the Tour de Wallonie (July 23-27), then will continue with the Clasica San Sebastian (July 30) and the Tour de l'Ain (August 9-11). Vuelta title holder Primoz Roglic will also be present in Utrecht on August 19 to defend his three titles in a row.

Winner of the Giro this year, Jai Hindley rested well before a busy end to the season. Before competing in the world championships (September 18-25), the Australian from the Bora-Hansgrohe team will compete in the Tour of Spain for the second time in his career after 2018. When he was to start the Vuelta, the leader of the UAE Emirates formation Tadej Pogacar is finally absent while his teammate João Almeida should lead the team. Some riders will also aim for the general position like Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), Pello Bilbao and Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) or Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar).

Holder of the TV rights to the French and Italian classics as well as the three major tours (Giro, Tour de France, Vuelta), the Eurosport group broadcasts all the stages of the Tour of Spain 2022 on its channels.

Twenty-one stages are on the program for this Vuelta 2022, from Friday August 19, 2022 to Sunday September 11, 2022. After having contested three stages in the Netherlands, including a team time trial, the peloton will have a day of rest before arriving in Spain where the riders will be offered 6 flat stages (including 2 summit finishes), 7 mountain stages, 4 hilly stages and 1 individual time trial and another by team.