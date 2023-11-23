Black Friday laptop: the excellent Zenbook 14 suddenly loses 300 euros!

The Asus Zenbook 14 has become a benchmark in the small laptop PC market. Its price suddenly dropped for Black Friday. Here's how to take advantage of the offer.

Are you looking for a laptop with a good reputation, excellent value for money, a powerful processor and a beautiful OLED screen? Look no further, we may have the perfect gift for you during this Black Friday 2023 with a flash offer that takes 300 euros off an Asus brand laptop PC at once and without conditions.

This computer is the Zenbook 14 OLED, currently offered at 899 euros at Boulanger but also at Rakuten instead of 1199 euros in strike-out price. This laptop PC has a 14-inch OLED touch screen with high definition. Inside, we find a very nice configuration for work and leisure since the Zenbook 14 OLED, on sale during this Black Friday, is equipped with a 12-core Intel Core i7 processor designed to support numerous tasks simultaneously. .

This Asus laptop PC is also equipped with 512 GB SSD storage space supported by 16 GB of RAM. The graphics card is managed by Intel, with the Iris Xe Graphics model. Finally, it runs with Windows 11, the Windows operating system being already pre-installed upon purchase. As you can see, this Zenbook 14 OLED is a very good quality-price compromise and, at this price, there will probably not be something for everyone on this Friday, November 24, Black Friday 2023.