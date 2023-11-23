Black Friday: an exceptional reduction on the iPad Mini at Fnac/Darty!

Black Friday promises to be grandiose at Fnac/Darty with immediate reductions of €60 on a selection of iPad minis. Available from November 23 on the web and November 24 in stores, these offers are a perfect opportunity for technology enthusiasts.

This year for Black Friday, Fnac and Darty stand out with an attractive offer: a €60 discount on a varied selection of the iPad Mini 6th generation 2021. The selection includes several models, thus ensuring a diverse choice for consumers . You can benefit from a €60 discount on:

As a bonus, if you order these iPads from Fnac during Black Friday, you can also benefit from €10 offered for every €100 of purchase with the code BLACKF10, as well as the renewal of your Fnac card for €4.99.

Much more than just a tablet, the iPad mini offers an 8.3-inch screen offering exceptional display quality, ideal for reading, streaming, or gaming. The 6th generation of the iPad Mini, released in 2021, stands out for its power and versatility. Powered by Apple's latest processor, it delivers fast and smooth performance, suitable for both professional and personal use.

The iPad Mini also shines with its sleek design and portability. With its compact size, it fits easily into a bag, making it perfect for on the go. Finally, with WiFi 6, iPad Mini ensures fast and reliable connectivity. The 64GB and 256GB storage options meet everyone's needs, whether storing documents, photos, or apps.

These Fnac/Darty offers on the iPad Mini, valid until November 27, represent a unique opportunity to acquire cutting-edge technology at a reduced price.