A Dell PC for less than 500 euros?! You're not dreaming, it's Black Friday and Amazon is hitting hard

A deal has appeared on a Dell 14-inch laptop.

499 euros is the special Black Friday price applied to a 14-inch laptop PC from the Dell brand, the Inspiron 14. Amazon pulled out this offer on the morning of Black Friday, Friday November 24, 2023. This Inspiron 14 on sale is equipped with a 13th generation Intel Core i5 processor, an Intel Iris X2 graphics card, a 512 GB SSD hard drive and 8 GB of RAM.

Its 14-inch Full HD screen supported by its FHD webcam make it an excellent partner for work and leisure, like its anti-blue light filter. Note that a version with an Intel Core i7 processor also exists but it is not on sale. If you want to get a good deal by buying a Dell computer at a low price, this is the one you should turn to.

The Inspiron 14 comes in a sleek Platinum Silver gray color. Amazon is offering it at 499 euros compared to 583.94 euros in the previous price, a drop of 15% to take by storm for Black Friday. The Dell Inspiron 14 5430 is sold with the Windows 11 operating system integrated and promises a battery life of 6 to 7 hours in normal operation and up to 11 hours.