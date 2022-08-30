Miss Provence 2022: the portrait of Chana Goyons

Miss Provence. She succeeds Eva Navarro in the role of Miss Provence 2022, find out who is Chana Goyons, candidate for Miss France 2023.

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 3:35 p.m.] Gathered on July 29, 2022 in Istres, they were fifteen young contenders in the running to try to obtain the crown and sash of Miss Provence 2022 and the chance to succeed Eva Navarro in the race for the Miss France 2023 national competition. It was Chana Goyons, 18, who won against her opponents and became Miss Provence 2022. She will represent her region in mid-December in Châteauroux during the Miss France election. Originally from Gassin not far from Saint-Tropez in the Var, Chana Goyons has just obtained her baccalaureate with honors. Thereafter, she wants to study finance or commerce.

Chana Goyons says she is "passionate about sport". She notably "practised competitive golf for ten years". As a beauty queen, the young Miss Provence 2022 wishes to use "the notoriety brought by the Misses" to "realize [her] dream and help disadvantaged children". In a presentation video, Chana Goyons explains that she has not always dreamed of becoming a miss: "it is not necessarily a dream of a little girl because, when I was younger, I would never have imagined being there, about what happened in my life."

Miss Provence is a beauty contest which aims to elect a candidate for the Miss France contest each year. Several young women from the Provence region apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the departments of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, Hautes-Alpes, Vaucluse and Bouches-du-Rhône. Since the creation of the national competition, only one Miss Provence has been elected Miss France: it is Sylvie Paréra, initially Miss Marseille, in 1979.