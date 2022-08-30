Miss Languedoc 2022: Cameron Vallière elected, who is she?

MISS LANGUEDOC. This year, Languedoc and Roussillon are presenting two separate candidates for the first time in five years. Find out who is Cameron Vallière, Miss Languedoc 2022.

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.] It has been five years since Languedoc and Roussillon presented a common candidate for the Miss France election. At the end of 2022, there will be two candidates, one for Languedoc, one for Roussillon. On Friday August 5, 2022 in Beaucaire, the fourteen candidates were decided by the jury and the public together. It was the young Cameron Vallière, aged 23, who imposed herself as Miss Languedoc 2022. First elected Miss Petite Camargue before becoming Miss Languedoc, Cameron Vallière will therefore represent the region in the national competition Miss France 2023 .

Originally from Nîmes, Cameron Vallière finished his marketing and communication studies in Paris with a Master 2. Elected in Beaucaire, the young Miss Languedoc 2022 said she was "so grateful" on the evening of her coronation. Athlete, Cameron Vallière practiced rhythmic and sports gymnastics for eight years but also basketball for four years. Now crowned Miss Languedoc 2022, she will be keen to represent her region during the election of Miss France 2023.

Miss Languedoc-Roussillon is a beauty pageant that elects a candidate for the Miss France national election each year. Several young women present themselves each year in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the departments of Hérault, Gard, Aude, Pyrénées-Orientales and Lozère. Since the beginning of the election, four Miss Languedoc-Roussillon have been elected Miss France: Madeleine Mourgues in 1930, Annie Garrigues in 1938, Myriam Stocco in 1971 and Alexandra Rosenfeld in 2006.