Miss Roussillon 2022: find out who Chiara Fontaine is

Miss Roussillon. Psychology student in Montpellier, Chiara Fontaine was elected Miss Roussillon 2022. Here is her portrait.

For the first time in five years, Languedoc and Roussillon are not presenting a joint candidacy for the Miss France 2023 competition. The election of Miss Roussillon was held on Sunday August 7, 2022 in Barcarès. Ten candidates appeared on stage to be decided by the public and the jury gathered that evening. At the end of two hours of competition, it was Chiara Fontaine who obtained the scarf and the crown of Miss Roussillon 2022. Aged 20, Chiara Fontaine had already tried her luck in the Miss Languedoc-Roussillon competition in 2019 and had finished third runner-up. This year, she will have the chance to represent Roussillon in the Miss France 2023 election and, perhaps, to obtain a crown who knows?

At the age of 20, Chiara Fontaine studied psychology. She is currently in her second year of license in Montpellier. Passionate about travel, she has traveled the world from Thailand to New York via Spain and Portugal. In an interview for L'indépendant, Miss Roussillon 2022 explains her pride "to once again wear the blood and gold scarf and to represent my city, Perpignan and through it my Catalan country". It is also the realization of a "little girl's dream [...] thanks to Lucille, my maternal grandmother whom I am very close to and who pushed me to register". She was right to push her since Chiara Fontaine is now Miss Roussillon 2022 and candidate for Miss France 2023!