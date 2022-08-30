The Last of Us Remake: Release date and time, price... PS5 exclusive in detail

The Last of Us Part 1 returns in a more modern version than ever before. Naughty Dog's masterpiece has been given a new makeover in a remake that is coming soon to Playstation 5.

[Updated on August 30, 2022 at 2:57 p.m.] The Summer Game Fest last June was a great vintage for fans of Naughty Dog games, and for Playstation players. Highlight of this evening reserved for gaming, the announcement of a new remake of The Last of Us exclusively reserved for owners of Playstation 5. The game is once again refurbished, thanks to the graphics engine, environments and animations which made the beauty of The Last of Us 2. It will therefore be possible to relive the first moments of the end of the world in the company of Ellie and Joel, all in 4K and at 60 frames per second comfortably installed in your sofa . And the good news is that the game is coming very, very soon. We explain everything about it to you.

We told you a little earlier, it's at the start of the 2022 school year that Naughty Dog intends to plunge us back into the crumbling and sinister world of The Last of Us. More precisely, on September 2 at 00:00 am, directly on Playstation 5. This exclusive will be an opportunity for us to find a young Joel more real than life, and to rediscover the foundations of the universe of the famous Playstation franchise. It remains to be seen whether this umpteenth remake will have the necessary qualities to encourage a community of players relatively tired of re-releases. We are obviously crossing our fingers.

Of course, you can take advantage of the pre-order bonuses if you order the game before its release. It's the norm now. You will find in said bonuses: stimulants to facilitate your start in the game, and bonus weapon parts to progress in your arsenal.

Long awaited it was not really if we take into account the release in 2014 of the first remaster of The Last of Us for Playstation 4. But its trailer had the gift of sweeping away our doubts. The Last of Us Part I will be released on September 2 on Playstation 5, and will allow us to relive the excellent plot of the first part of one of the most important Playstation exclusive franchises. On the menu, we find a brand new graphics engine, new facial animations, ray-tracing and everything that the technical capabilities of the Playstation 5 can bring. A project that fits well into the remakes / remasters era that the video game industry, an era that we still hope to see pass fairly quickly. We leave you with the Naughty Dog teams for this 10-minute presentation:

As for the technical elements of this remake, we can clearly see Naughty Dog's intention to transcribe The Last of Us part 1 with the graphic assets of The Last of Us 2. Concretely, the graphics engine of this remake corresponds to that of The Last of Us 2, allowing to animate the characters more precisely, in their movements and in their emotions. You will also find in this remake the possibility of taking advantage of Ray-Tracing and DLSS, for superior image quality (4K) and a framerate of 60 frames per second constantly.