Miss Guadeloupe 2022: Indira Ampiot elected, who is she?

MISS GUADELOUPE. Indira Ampiot was elected Miss Guadeloupe in July 2022. She will therefore participate in the next Miss France election, next December. All about the candidate.

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 3:22 p.m.] Two years after Clémence Botino's victory, will Guadeloupe get the Miss France crown again? The regional committee is counting in any case on the candidacy of Indira Ampiot to win the victory next December, during the 2023 election to be held in Châteauroux. The young woman was elected on July 27, during a competition held in the city of Gosier.

Miss Guadeloupe is only 18 years old, and will thus be one of the youngest candidates for the Miss France 2023 promotion. On the professional side, Indira Ampiot plans to turn to communication studies. "I have the will to succeed, the intention to represent our beautiful island and I am aware of the responsibilities," said the candidate during a presentation video posted on Instagram. Will that be enough to assure him victory next December?

Miss Guadeloupe is a beauty pageant that elects a candidate for Miss France each year. Several young girls from the Dom-Tom archipelago take part in this regional competition to become ambassadors for the department. Since the creation of the competition, three Miss Guadeloupe have been elected Miss France: Véronique de la Cruz in 1993, Corinne Coman in 2003 and Clémence Botino in 2020. It is the ninth regional committee that has won the most Miss France times.