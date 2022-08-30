Miss Corse 2022: portrait of Orianne Meloni

MISS CORSICA. Orianne Meloni has been chosen to represent Corsica in the Miss France 2023 election next December. Who is she ?

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 2:48 p.m.] Corsica has found its representative for the next edition of the Miss France competition, which is to be held next December in Châteauroux (Centre-Val de Loire). Orianne Meloni was elected Miss Corsica at the end of July 2022. Originally from Ajaccio, this 22-year-old young woman is currently studying nursing. She then plans to do a master's degree in public health, all in order to one day become a mission manager. She also says she is passionate about horseback riding.

A peculiarity surrounded the coronation of Miss Corsica 2022. Orianne Meloni would indeed compete against her twin sister, Mélody Meloni. “It was the first time that the general manager of Miss France, Sylvie Tellier, saw a regional election with twins who were both candidates”, noted the new candidate for Miss France 2023 at the microphone of Corse net Infos at the end of his victory. Their only physical difference was in their hairstyle, while their respective personalities differ greatly. Fortunately, the competition did not create a rivalry between the two sisters.

Miss Corse is a beauty pageant that elects a representative for the Miss France election each year. Several young women apply to become the ambassador of the island of beauty. Since the creation of the contest, only one Miss Corsica has worn the Miss France crown: it is Pauline Pô, elected during the 1921 edition. Since then, no other representative of the island has won the national title.