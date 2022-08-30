Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy 2022: all about Inès Tessier

MISS SAINT-MARTIN SAINT-BARTHELEMY. After a year without a candidate, Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is back in the Miss France competition. Who is Ines Tessier?

[Updated August 30, 2022 at 3:44 p.m.] It has been two years since there has been a Miss Saint-Martin Saint-Barthélemy in the Miss France competition. The return of the two Caribbean islands is now official, since Inès Tessier has been chosen to represent them during the national election 2023, which will be held next December in Châteauroux. The 19-year-old was elected on July 29.

In her presentation video, Miss Saint-Martin Saint Barthélemy 2022 revealed that she was passionate about the arts. Inès Tessier is currently studying cinema in Canada, at the University of Montreal. The student describes herself as a "sporty, creative and sunny" person. The candidate for Miss France 2023 also revealed that ecology was at the heart of her concerns, as were women's rights and the defense of her two islands, "both in terms of the cultural and social relationship and the economy of the islands and their development". A nice program before preparing for the beauty pageant!

Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy is a beauty contest which aims to elect a candidate for the Miss France contest each year. Several young women apply in the hope of becoming the ambassador of the two islands. Since the creation of the national competition, no Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy has been elected Miss France.